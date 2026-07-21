Manufacturing

Packer Fastener opens distribution center in Salt Lake City

Packer Fastener Salt Lake City
Packer Fastener Salt Lake City
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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Packer Fastener has opened its newest distribution center in Salt Lake City.

The distribution center measures 55,000 square feet and will support major manufacturing and construction projects in the region.

“We’re following our customers in renewable energy, data centers, and power generation, and going exactly where they need us most, and we’re not slowing down,” said Terry Albrecht, Packer Fastener CEO. “From warehouse to worksite, the Packer Fastener team is here to keep Salt Lake City projects stocked, organized, and on schedule. We’re trying to keep boots on the ground right alongside these rapidly growing sectors that can’t afford to slow down.”

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