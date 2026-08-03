Packer Fastener opens Omaha location

Packer Fastener has opened its newest location in Omaha, Nebraska.

The new center measures 24,000 square feet and will support major manufacturing and construction projects in the region.

Following the opening of distribution centers in Indianapolis in June 2026 and Salt Lake City in July 2026, this new Omaha location allows Packer Fastener to better position inventory and support services closer to customers throughout Eastern Nebraska. This will help reduce lead times, improve delivery speed, and strengthen supply chain reliability, helping contractors keep projects on schedule.

“Omaha is a major hub, and we want to be right there, supporting manufacturers and construction crews along the way,” said Terry Albrecht, chief executive officer of Packer Fastener. “Our customers need a partner who can keep up with their demands. Our new location means we can be closer, faster, and better positioned to support growth happening across the region.”