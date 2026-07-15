Packers Foundation awards $1.65M to nine state groups

The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced this week it has awarded a total of $1.65 million in impact grants to nine nonprofit organizations serving the Green Bay and Milwaukee areas.

The Foundation’s Impact Grant Program, which first began in 2013, directs significant funds toward organizations that serve their communities each day. The grants of varying amounts were awarded to five nonprofits in Green Bay and four in the Milwaukee area.

“The Packers Foundation is pleased to award grants to these nine deserving organizations,” said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy. “The recipients represent a wide range of important causes, from helping families and children, to advancing physical and mental well-being. Their dedication to serving our neighbors strengthens communities across our state and we are proud to support their work.”

Grants were awarded to the following nonprofits: