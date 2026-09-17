Packers Give Back donates $250K to Menasha recovery efforts

The Green Bay Packers announced it is donating $250,000 through Packers Give Back to support rebuilding efforts in Menasha following the devastating storms and tornado that impacted the Fox Cities in July.

The funds will support three community recovery efforts in Menasha, including rebuilding homes and vital community spaces in partnership with other nonprofit organizations.

The support includes a $75,000 contribution to the City of Menasha to help fund the replacement of playground equipment destroyed at Smith Park.

An additional $75,000 will support the rebuilding of Menasha Gegan Elementary School’s playground. The playground, which was replaced in 2022 and included accessible equipment, was destroyed in the storm.

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The remaining $100,000 will go to Greater Fox Cities Area Habitat for Humanity to support home repairs and new home builds for low-income families in Menasha. This contribution will support a community-wide recovery effort that is expected to include repairs to more than 300 homes and the construction of more than 30 new residences.

“Our thoughts continue to be with everyone impacted by the storms in the Fox Valley this summer,” said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy. “The outpouring of support from our community has been incredible. The public safety personnel, first responders and countless volunteers who have stepped up and continue to support recovery efforts are truly impressive.”

“The Packers were excited to host the Menasha High School football team during Training Camp in the immediate aftermath of the storms and knew the road to recovery in their hometown would take time. This week the Packers are proud to announce financial support for Menasha recovery and aid in the community’s ongoing rebuilding efforts.”