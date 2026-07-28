Packers report $132.5M in net income despite operating loss

On the eve of training camp, the Green Bay Packers reported $132.5 million in net income for the fiscal year, fueled in part by $133.6 million in non-operating income from net investment gains, both local and national, and the NFL’s sale of NFL Network to ESPN.

The publicly owned franchise said it had an operating loss of $1.1 million, but it benefitted from a nearly 55% increase in net income due to a surge in non-operating income and higher operational costs due to a combination of player acquisitions, including the acquisition of Pro Bowl edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Operational costs were affected by a $131.7 million increase in player costs and one less home game, from nine to eight, in 2025.

Local revenue, including ticketing, sponsorships, retail sales and events, increased by $13.4 million despite one fewer home game.

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Meanwhile, national revenue increased $20.6 million, or 4.8%, to a record $453.2 million.

“The franchise remains in great shape,” Packers Chairman, President and CEO Ed Policy said. “In the short and medium term, there are no major financial concerns, and we will continue to do what it takes to compete as the NFL landscape changes and evolves, which includes being intentional on generating more local revenue.

“We are, however, keeping a very close eye on current trends and how they may impact our long-term financial health.”

Those trends include keeping up financially with other teams that have access to capital through private equity and limited partners, Policy said.

Packers Training Camp begins July 29, and fans are invited to join the team at practice and enjoy a variety of activities to celebrate the return of football.

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Ahead of the first practice at 10:30 a.m. on July 29, the Packers and American Family Insurance will open DreamDrive, returning for its 13th year. Kids are invited to take part in the storied bike tradition by bringing their bikes to each open practice day and offering Packers players a ride from Lambeau Field to Ray Nitschke Field.