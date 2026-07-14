Paper Transport Inc. testing Tesla semis in Chicago market

Paper Transport Inc., De Pere, is partnering with Tesla to evaluate the Tesla Semi Long Range in dedicated operations within the Chicago market.

The evaluation supports PTI’s strategy of helping customers reduce transportation emissions while maintaining performance, reliability, and cost efficiency that their supply chains demand.

“PTI has been a leader in sustainable transportation solutions for over 15 years,” said Tyler Ellison, CEO of PTI. “Our partnership with Tesla expands our portfolio alongside renewable natural gas and intermodal, giving customers more ways to reduce Scope 3 emissions without compromising service or economics.”

PTI is evaluating the Tesla Semi Long Range within its dedicated operating model, where predictable routes and consistent mileage provide an ideal environment for assessing battery-electric performance.

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“We are excited to partner with Tesla, leveraging their ever-evolving technology,” said Bryan Ellen, Vice President of Maintenance at PTI. “We anticipate a growing synergy between our businesses as we work to facilitate this sustainable solution for our customers.”

PIT has logged more than 87 million miles using compressed and renewable natural gas and now helps customers reduce Scope 3 emissions through solutions that include RNG, intermodal, and battery-electric transportation.