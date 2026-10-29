PFAS standards, grant programs announced

Gov. Tony Evers approved the state’s first-ever enforceable PFAS standards for groundwater, bringing the state’s threshold for PFAS contamination in groundwater to a new enforceable standard of 4.0 parts per trillion (ppt) for certain PFAS contaminants.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, 95 percent of Wisconsin’s communities and about 70 percent of Wisconsin residents rely on groundwater for their drinking water supply.

Together with the governor’s approval of similar changes earlier this year to bring the state’s current drinking water standards in line with health-based federal limits for PFAS.

This announcement comes after the launch of two new grant programs, the PFAS Community Grants Sampling Program and the Wisconsin PFAS Private Well Testing Program, which will provide funding to help communities sample private wells and public water supplies for PFAS contamination.