Podcast: Award-winning HR leader on why career exploration is key for manufacturing careers

“I think it’s a beautiful idea to get people who know what they think they want, to guide them to what they actually want.”

As an HR professional, Lynn Stangel is an advocate for youth career exploration who shares her passion on this week’s episode of the NEW Manufacturing Insights podcast, sponsored by Stoke RGA.

Stangel, an HR generalist with Green Bay Packaging who will be recognized for her youth and talent engagement efforts by NEWMA Oct. 27 at the Excellence in Manufacturing K-12 Partnership Awards, joins co-hosts Kate Bruns of Insight and Ann Franz of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance on episode 142, available wherever you get audio podcasts.

Stangel, who came to Green Bay Packaging from outside the manufacturing industry, says even she was initially surprised by the breadth of opportunities available to students in manufacturing. “I wish I had that when I was in school,” Stangel tells the co-hosts. “It amazes me how much we’ve grown for our community to make sure kids know what they want and give them a chance.”

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Listen to the full episode as Stangel talks about manufacturing industry misconceptions, what has impressed her about the opportunities and operations at Green Bay Packaging, why the company launched a youth apprenticeship signing day event three years ago, and what she considers her best leadership insight.

NEW Manufacturing Insights is a joint project of Insight and NEWMA, produced by Woodward Community Media and distributed by Spreaker. New episodes are released every Thursday.