Podcast: From barn chain cleaners to aerospace innovations in Marinette County



https://assets.insightonbusiness.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/07/7_23_26_episode_131_new_manufacturing_insights.mp3

Five generations later, the company that started as a small-town blacksmith shop that patented a barn chain cleaner is now a powerhouse of metal fabrication in tiny Pound, Wisconsin. Jody Graetz, vice president of Graetz Manufacturing, joins co-hosts Kate Bruns of Insight Publications and Ann Franz of the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance on this week’s episode of the NEW Manufacturing Insights podcast, out now everywhere you listen.

On the episode Jody, who married into the Graetz family and is now part of its fifth generation of family leadership, talks about the company’s past, present and future. Its first patent was on a barn chain cleaner that she adds is still manufactured and purchased today (“We have farmers call in every day,” Jody shares on the show), and the agriculture sector remains a huge part of Graetz’s business. But in the last nine years, the company has experienced explosive growth as it has ventured into sectors outside of agriculture, including aerospace, marine, industrial and more.

“If it’s made of metal, chances are we probably make it,” Jody tells the co-hosts on this week’s show. To learn more about Graetz Manufacturing, visit www.graetzmfg.com or listen to the full episode anywhere you get audio podcasts. NEW Manufacturing Insights is a joint project of Insight Publications and the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, produced by Woodward Community Media. Thank you to Stoke RGA for sponsoring all episodes of NEW Manufacturing Insights. Learn more about the company at www.stokerga.com.