Podcast: Jeff Anderson and the softer side of manufacturing

Learn why facial tissues are the rarest and hardest paper goods to make on episode 130 of NEW Manufacturing Insights, the official podcast of Insight Publications and the NEW Manufacturing Alliance, out today everywhere you listen to audio podcasts. Jeff Anderson, president of Precision Paper Converters in Kaukauna, joins the show to talk about the company, the paper converting industry’s challenges and opportunities, and why he has been dedicated as NEWMA’s longest-serving board member.

NEW Manufacturing Insights is sponsored by Stoke RGA. Learn more at stokerga.com.

Precision, Anderson tells the co-hosts on this week’s show, is the only company in North America that specializes in facial tissue, which is only 5% of the industry.

“Facial is the smallest category and the hardest to make,” he says. “It’s a little bit crazy” to specialize in that niche, he says, but “that’s what we do and we do it well.”

Advertisement

Anderson says he sees upskilling as a top opportunity ahead for Northeast Wisconsin manufacturers and is working to pursue shop floor innovations that enhance workers’ experiences at Precision.

“We still have a few jobs in our plant where I think ‘that’s not a career,’” Anderson says. “I want all of our jobs to be like ‘that could be a career.’ That’s what I’m excited about.”

Anderson says being involved with NEWMA has been critical to his and his company’s development of talent, particularly through grant opportunities and collaborative learning programs. “I’ve learned from some really smart people,” he says.

To learn more about Precision Paper Converters, visit www.precisionpaperconverters.com. NEW Manufacturing Insights is a joint project of Insight Publications and the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance, produced by Woodward Community Media. New episodes are released on Thursdays.