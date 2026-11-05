Podcast: Recapping Manufacturing First 2026

Is it a coincidence that the Milwaukee Brewers capped their historic World Series run with a victory on the same day as Insight’s 16th annual Manufacturing First Expo & Conference? Explore these questions and more as co-hosts Kate Bruns of Insight and Ann Franz of the NEW Manufacturing Alliance recap this year’s event on the latest edition of NEW Manufacturing Insights, sponsored by Stoke RGA.

Bruns and Franz share some of their favorite takeaways from the event, which was held last Wednesday, Oct. 28 at Resch Expo in Green Bay. More than 1,300 attendees and 220 exhibitors were on hand for Manufacturing First. Listen to the podcast to hear clips from the co-hosts’ interviews with attendees on the expo floor.

NEW Manufacturing Insights is a joint project of Insight and NEWMA, produced by Woodward Community Media and distributed by Spreaker. New episodes are released every Thursday. It is available anywhere you get audio podcasts.