Podcast: UltiCoat’s JQ Salas on building a new brand

Two small companies, family-owned, coming together to put their best face forward.

That’s how JQ Salas, president of UltiCoat, describes the challenge ahead as president of the newly-formed company, which was created this fall through the merger of Green Bay’s Scott’s Industrial Coatings and the Arizona-based company Perfection Industrial Finishing.

This week’s episode of NEW Manufacturing Insights podcast, a joint production of Insight and the NEW Manufacturing Alliance sponsored by Stoke RGA, is a short conversation with Salas, who tells co-hosts Kate Bruns of Insight and Ann Franz of NEWMA that Scott’s is an established Green Bay institution, and the change in name is the only major shift the company’s existing customers will need to expect.

“That’s what to expect: the same commitment to quality, the same commitment to performance, the same team they’re used to working with,” Salas shares on episode 141. “[The company] is going to remain in the Fox River Valley with a vision of growth. So that’s really the intention, is to leverage the great capabilities of the company that had already been in place for 20 plus years and set the stage for the future.”

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Listen to NEW Manufacturing Insights everywhere you get audio podcasts, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify, for more with Salas — including what he considers his best leadership insight. NEW Manufacturing Insights, which recently celebrated its 3-year anniversary with a live recording at Robinson to kick off Manufacturing Month, is a joint project of Insight and NEWMA, produced by Woodward Community Media and distributed by Spreaker. New episodes are released every Thursday.