Port Green Bay cargo increased 84 percent in September

During September, 317,554 metric tons of cargo moved through Port Green Bay, an 84% increase from the 172,264 tons recorded in September 2025.

This brings the year-to-date cargo total to 1,240,028 metric tons, up 23% compared to the same period in 2025, despite a temporary closure in May due to elevated water flow levels.

“September was an exceptional month for Port Green Bay, with cargo volumes nearly doubling compared to the same time last year,” said Dean Haen, Port Green Bay Director. “These numbers are a positive sign as we head into the final months of the 2026 shipping season.”

Eight commodities moved through the Port in September: cement (45,551 tons), coal (70,144 tons), foundry coke (10,450 tons), limestone (95,537 tons), liquid asphalt (5,938 tons), petroleum products (34,659 tons), salt (39,443 tons) and wood pulp/paper reels (15,832 tons). A total of 27 vessels entered the Port in September, bringing the YTD total to 110.

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“With 27 vessels moving through the Port in September, it’s clear that marine transportation remains an important part of our region’s supply chain,” Haen added. “We’re encouraged by the steady flow of shipments and the opportunities they create for continued economic growth in northeast Wisconsin.”=

Those interested in recent and historical tonnage information for Port Green Bay can learn more at https://www.portgreenbay.com/cargo-quantities-shipped.