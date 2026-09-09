Port Green Bay Symposium draws elected and appointed officials

Speakers at this year’s Port Symposium shared perspectives on the issues and opportunities impacting Port Green Bay, Northeast Wisconsin and the Great Lakes maritime system.

Topics ranged from the region’s connection to the global economy and Great Lakes competitiveness to flooding, harbor infrastructure and future Port development.

“This year’s symposium provided a lot of valuable perspectives on the opportunities and challenges facing our

Port and the Great Lakes system,” said Port Green Bay Director Dean Haen. “We thank our speakers and

everyone who joined us. These conversations help us better understand the bigger picture as we continue

planning for the future of the Port.”

Attendees heard from Brown County Executive Troy Streckenbach; Harbor Commission President Bryan Hyska;

U.S. Congressman Tony Wied (WI 8th District); Wisconsin State Senator Eric Wimberger (2nd District); Josh Juel

of the Chamber of Marine Commerce; Kristine Meyer of the U.S. Corps of Engineers – Chicago District; Erika

Kluetmeier of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation; Port Green Bay Assistant Director Chad Doverspike;

Harbor Commissioner Barb LaMue; and Haen.

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Updates were provided on the Port Development Site, to be completed in 2027, and the Port’s strategic plan.