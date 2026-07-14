Port of Green Bay unveils new branding

The Port Green Bay reintroduces itself with a new logo, color palette and streamlined brand name.

Anchored by a circular badge mark representing the iconic Leo Frigo Bridge as its primary visual reference, the updated logo leans into the Port’s established regional authority while framing it to be purposeful and forward-looking.

“This evolution sharpens our identity and strengthens our focus on the future without leaving our values, history and community impact behind,” said Director of Port Green Bay, Dean Haen. “By simplifying our name and realigning our visual presence, we have created a brand that fits with both the advancements within our own community and within the transportation industry as a whole. It’s also timed with our port expansion project.”

Community members can be on the lookout for updated website content, social media pages and other Port materials in the coming weeks