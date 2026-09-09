Progress Lakeshore: Coastal life in Manitowoc County

Situated on the western shores of Lake Michigan, and with a wealth of beautiful inland lakes, Manitowoc County boasts beautiful waterfront communities with unique, high‑quality amenities that support a relaxed, healthy and active lifestyle, providing the best of small‑town life for the 81,000 residents who live and work there. Along the county’s coast, thriving downtowns, parks and trails, marinas, outdoor markets, music venues and beach amenities host unique cultural and sporting events year‑round.

There are various sites available for development along the waterfront including a mixed‑use area within a TIF district that’s become a downtown destination. Development opportunities on the shores of Lake Michigan offer unobstructed waterfront views, making it an ideal location for housing, corporate headquarters or prime office suites.

The Port of Manitowoc is a valuable transportation asset on Lake Michigan’s west coast. As a federally authorized deep‑draft harbor, it offers access to the Atlantic via the St. Lawrence Seaway and the Gulf of Mexico via the Mississippi River. It also features convenient truck and rail access for efficient cargo movement. With an extensive manufacturing history, the port is home to terminal operators like St. Mary’s Cement and companies including Konecranes, Broadwind Energy, Burger Boat, McMullen & Pitz and Briess Malting. Industrial riverfront property is also available for development.

I‑43 corridor offers opportunity

The Interstate 43 corridor is a hub for mixed‑use developments. The City of Manitowoc has expanded their opportunities for industrial development in a TID with the Hecker Viebahn industrial park offering multiple access points to Interstate 43. Infrastructure design will accommodate users ranging from seven to 50 acres and is anticipated to be shovel‑ready in 2026. Zoned Light Industrial, this property is suitable for manufacturing, office, technology or other similar uses. Recent developments nearby include a FedEx distribution center, an 84‑unit Hampton Inn (with a Marriott Brand Hotel planned by 2030) and the Bank First operations center.

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On the southside of the county, the Village of Cleveland created a 53‑acre, mixed‑use TIF district located less than a mile from Lakeshore College. The college supports workforce needs with traditional and customized technical training and programs. The catalyst project for this new TID is ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital Lakeshore, which opened its doors in September 2025. It is a 44,000‑square‑foot, 36‑bed, best‑in‑class physical rehabilitation hospital with a portfolio of hospitals throughout the United States. The ClearSky hospital employs over 100 staff members and draws patients from Sheboygan, Manitowoc and surrounding areas. The hospital development brought power, water, gas and sewer utilities into the area, so all utilities are readily available for additional development.

Ready for what’s next

With strategically located development sites, strong collaboration between public and private partners, and unparalleled access to Lake Michigan’s waterfront, Manitowoc County is primed for sustainable growth and long‑term investment. Its forward‑thinking approach to development, robust infrastructure and commitment to community success position the county as a premier destination for transformative projects and future‑focused opportunities.

CONTACT

Progress Lakeshore

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info@progresslakeshore.org

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