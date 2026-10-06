Proposals sought for redevelopment of former Smuckers’ brownfield in Ripon

The project is funded through federal Technical Assistance Grants from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has posted a request for proposals on a brownfield planning project in Ripon.

The DNR seeks proposals from qualified firms interested in providing consulting services to assist with brownfield redevelopment planning for two properties in the city of Ripon: the former Smucker’s Plant property located at 126 S. Jefferson St., and the neighboring Haas Brewery Stable property at 205 Hamburg St. in Ripon.

The city would like assistance facilitating community input and creating a redevelopment plan to catalyze redevelopment of the properties, which are both owned by the city. An environmental investigation is currently underway.

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In 2013, the city used DNR Wisconsin Assessment funds to conduct a supplemental Phase II assessment on the Smucker’s Plant property. This assessment work identified environmental contamination, and the city has hired a consultant to conduct additional site investigation. The adjacent former Haas Brewery Stable includes a historic structure that was partially built over Silver Creek.

The goal is to develop two potential site redevelopment plans based upon public input and incorporating current and previous site assessments.