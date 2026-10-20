PSC awards $11.5M in Energy Innovation Grants

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin awarded $11.5 million from the Energy Innovation Grant Program to 36 school districts, nonprofit organizations, local and Tribal governments, manufacturers, and higher education institutions.

In each of the prior five EIGP grant rounds, funding requests exceeded the amount of funding available, with 622 applications requesting nearly $200 million. In the most recent grant round, the PSC received 89 applications requesting nearly $35 million.

Since the program’s inception in 2017, the PSC has awarded $51.5 million to 205 EIGP projects statewide. The EIGP funding encompasses three distinct project types: projects that increase the deployment of renewable energy and energy storage; projects that support energy efficiency and demand response; and projects that facilitate comprehensive energy planning.

Northeast Wisconsin recipients are: