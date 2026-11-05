PSC awards $58M for high-speed internet access

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin awarded nearly $58 million to expand access to high-speed internet in unserved communities through the State Broadband Expansion Grant Program.

Grant awards in Northeast Wisconsin went to Brightspeed in the latest round.

The State Broadband Expansion Grant Program supports the deployment of broadband infrastructure in unserved areas of the state. For the first time, the Wisconsin Broadband Office and applicants used the Broadband Serviceable Location nationwide dataset to more precisely identify and target the locations in highest need of high-speed broadband technologies, including fiber and fixed wireless. The PSC awarded grant funding to 46 projects that will provide new or improved service to more than 18,000 locations across the state.

See the full list of award recipients.