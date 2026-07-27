Pulaski hosting Local Artist Day July 29

The Pulaski Area Chamber of Commerce will showcase local artist Kim Wozniak as she leads a team of artists from the UK and around the United States in a mosaic project sharing the story of Pulaski’s musical and agricultural heritage.

The artists began their work July 23 and will continue through Aug. 2. The community has been invited to visit the artists and actively contribute towards the work. A Local Artist Day is scheduled for July 29 from 1-5 p.m. with an Artist Talk presentation to follow.

The artists are currently completing their work inside the KC Building located at Pulaski Community Park, adjacent to the Polka Grounds. The finished pieces will serve as seating in Pulaski’s Shippy Park.

The project was made possible by a $100,000 Capital Tourism Grant from the Brown County Board of Supervisors, awarded to the Pulaski Area Chamber of Commerce in 2024.