Nonprofit

Reach Counseling raises $200,000 through fundraiser and matching grants

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Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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Reach Counseling raised more than $200,000 at its annual fundraising gala at the Fox Cities Exhibition Center in Appleton.

The evening included the announcement of two matching grant opportunities totaling up to $60,000.

Funds raised directly support Reach Counseling’s mission to provide trauma counseling, victim advocacy, prevention education and sex offender treatment throughout Calumet, Outagamie and Winnebago counties.

This year’s event marked another milestone for the organization as it continues to build on five decades of service to survivors and families across the Fox Valley.

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Community members can learn more about Reach Counseling’s 50th anniversary and ways to support the organization at reachcounseling.org.

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