Registration open for Dairy Strong conference in Green Bay

Registration is open for the 2027 Dairy Strong conference Jan. 13-14 which will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

Dairy Strong will be held at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. The event will kick off at the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame on Jan. 13, followed by a full day of programming on Jan. 14. Join dairy owners, managers and the next generation of leaders for thought-provoking discussions, industry insights and valuable networking opportunities.

Dairy Strong creates focused time for farmers and allied industry partners to understand what’s next and consider what it means for their businesses. Attendees will learn more about the challenges impacting the dairy community.

The conference will feature keynote speakers: Aidan Connolly, President of AgriTech Capital, and global change management expert Dr. Mark DeVolder. From policy and markets to leadership and innovation, the Dairy Strong agenda is packed with sessions to keep dairy moving forward.

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Registration: Register now at DairyStrong.org. Attendees who register by Nov. 1 will receive discounted early bird pricing.