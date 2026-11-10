Registration open for Marketplace Conference

Registration is now open for the Governor’s MARKETPLACE Conference Dec. 9-10 at Baird Center in Milwaukee and virtually on Dec. 8 for The Contracting Academy sessions.

MARKETPLACE helps Wisconsin business owners learn about doing business with state, federal and local agencies as well as corporations, which represent billions of dollars of annual purchasing power.

During the two-day in-person event, participants will connect with government and corporate buyers as well as other businesses and service providers through networking sessions, virtual workshops, panel discussions, buyer meetings, and more.

“MARKETPLACE is an opportunity for all businesses and entrepreneurs across the state to build relationships and enhance supply chains,” said John W. Miller, secretary and CEO of WEDC, the state’s leading economic development organization. “Now celebrating its 45th year, MARKETPLACE is one of the ways we can ensure that Wisconsin remains a place where everyone can work, live and grow.”

Advertisement

This year’s MARKETPLACE conference will include educational sessions on leveraging artificial intelligence and emerging technologies for business success, digital marketing, building successful partnerships, expanding business capacity and more.

MARKETPLACE is open to all Wisconsin executives and sales leaders who are looking to enhance connections, improve supply chains, and find a larger pool of statewide vendors through one-on-one meetings with potential buyers. The conference offers practical insights and meaningful connections that can be put to work immediately.

To register online and learn more about the conference, visit marketplacewisconsin.com .