Reimer Jewelers in Oshkosh has new owner

Rachel Wagner, who has been a sales associate at Reimer Jewelers in Oshkosh has become the owner.

Reimer Jewelers was established in 1952 by Herb and Helen Reimer. In 1989, Herb and Helen passed the business to their daughter, Susan Reimer Snider, who had worked in the family business for many years before taking on the role of owner. In turn, Snider sold the business to Paul Wagner, who had joined the Reimer family in 1999.

Since then, Paul and his wife Lauri Reimer, have worked side by side to lead the business, continuing a tradition of family ownership and service.

For more than seven decades, Reimer Jewelers has been part of the community, serving generations of customers and championing many charitable causes throughout the Oshkosh area with their consistent support.

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Rachel is honored to continue that tradition and build upon the legacy that has been entrusted to her. Like her father before her, Rachel invites you to come in as a customer and leave as part of the Reimer family.

To learn more about Reimer Jewelers visit reimerjewelers.com or visit the store located at 11 Waugoo Ave., Oshkosh.