Report says state needs to attract more talent to halt ‘brain drain’

Wisconsin’s reputation as a state losing large numbers of college-educated workers may be overstated, according to a new analysis from the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Biz Times Milwaukee reported Wisconsin does not appear to be losing college graduates at an unusually high rate, but is attracting relatively few of them in the first place.

The report, released Tuesday by CROWE, argues that Wisconsin’s more significant talent problem is not unusually high departures of college graduates, but the relatively small number of educated workers the state attracts from elsewhere, particularly people with no previous connection to Wisconsin.

The findings offer a different approach to measuring “brain drain,” following a Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis released in August that ranked Wisconsin second among states for brain drain, based on the educational composition of Wisconsin-born residents living elsewhere compared with people born in other states who live in Wisconsin.