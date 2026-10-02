Sargento completes acquisition and creates Deli Business Unit

Sargento, Plymouth, completed the acquisition of La Terra Fina, maker of premium dairy-based dips, spreads and quiches.

The acquisition expands the Sargento portfolio into grocery and club deli departments, creates a Deli Business Unit alongside Consumer Products and Food Service & Ingredients.

La Terra Fina, based in Union City, California, employs approximately 250 people and operates a 100,000-square-foot production facility near San Francisco. The company had been a private affiliate of Catamount Management Corporation since 2015. Its products are sold in club stores, supermarkets and specialty grocers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Erin Price has been named general manager of its new Deli Business Unit, overseeing the La Terra Fina business within the Sargento corporate portfolio. Stephen Cottrell and the La Terra Fina leadership team will report to Price.

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Jeremy Schellin has been promoted to general manager of the Sargento Consumer Products Business Unit, which markets the company’s branded natural cheese slices, shreds, chunks and snacks through grocery and other retail channels nationwide.

Sargento also appointed Joy Judski as interim general manager of Food Service & Ingredients, which provides restaurants, food manufacturers and distributors with premium natural cheese, customized products and packaging.