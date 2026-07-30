Sargento to acquire California dip and spread maker La Terra Fina

Sargento Foods has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire La Terra Fina, a California-based maker of dips, spreads and quiches. The deal marks the Plymouth company’s entry into the grocery deli department.

La Terra Fina, based in Union City, California, employs approximately 250 people and operates a 100,000-square-foot production facility near San Francisco. The company has been a private affiliate of Catamount Management Corporation since 2015. Its products are sold in club stores, supermarkets and specialty grocers across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

The acquisition is expected to close in late September. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Our purpose at Sargento is to find new ways to add value to people’s lives. Every day we do our best to make their lives better with food that brings them together,” said third generation chairman and CEO Louie Gentine. “For more than 70 years, our commitment to innovation has driven our success that we share with our employees, customers, suppliers and community. We will continue this legacy, by growing the La Terra Fina brand and welcoming new members of the Sargento Family.”

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La Terra Fina President and CEO Stephen Cottrell pointed to cultural alignment between the two companies as a key factor in the deal.

“What made us pleased is that Sargento is a family-owned business focused on long-term results, which also fits how we run our business,” Cottrell said. “I’m excited to enter our next chapter focused on growth and innovation. We know our brand is in the best of hands with Sargento.”