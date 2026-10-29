Sartori expansion in Plymouth to be complete in spring 2027

Sartori Company is investing $47 million to expand and equip its whey converting site in Plymouth.

The project will add 68,000 square feet to an existing 106,254-square-foot converting plant to house five new production lines that will support the company’s next five years of business growth and create up to 27 new jobs.

“Our business has experienced significant growth over the past decade,” said Bert Sartori, Sartori Company CEO. “This 68,000-square-foot expansion of our converting facility will increase capacity and create opportunities for innovation as we continue sharing great cheese with customers and consumers around the world.”

The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation is supporting the project by authorizing up to $450,000 in state income tax credits over the next three years. The actual amount of tax credits Sartori Company will receive is contingent upon the number of jobs created and the amount of capital investment during that period.

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Sartori broke ground on the project in December 2025 and expects to complete the building by spring 2027. Once the building is completed, production lines will be added in phases with the full project expected to be completed in 2030.