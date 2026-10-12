Business ServicesEconomic Development

SBA disaster loans available for nonprofits impacted by July 27 storms

Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for nonprofit organizations impacted by severe storms and tornadoes occurring July 27 in Winnebago and Vilas counties.

Private nonprofits and faith-based organizations may apply.

Loan assistance available includes:

  • Physical Disaster Loans: Repair or replace disaster-damaged property, equipment, inventory, and assets.
  • Economic Injury Disaster Loans: Working capital assistance for operational expenses caused by the disaster.
  • Mtigation Funding: SBA disaster loans can be increased up to 20% of the verified losses to make building upgrades.

Loans can be up to $2 million, with 30-year terms.

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Apply online at sba.gov/disaster.

Physical Damage Loan applications are due by Dec. 7 and Economic Injury Disaster Loans are due by July 7, 2027.

Applicants may call the SBA National Support Network Center with questions regarding their application at
(866) SBA-HELP or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

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