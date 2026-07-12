SBA opens business recovery center in Shiocton for disaster loans

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced the opening of a Business Recovery Center in Outagamie Counties to assist businesses, private nonprofits, and residents affected by severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding occurring April 13–23.

Beginning July 13, SBA customer service representatives will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the disaster loan application process. Walk-ins are welcome, and you can schedule in-person appointments in advance at appointment.sba.gov.

The Outagamie County Business Recovery Center is located at Shiocton-Bovina Fire Department, W7746 Pine St. Shiocton, WI 54170. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Businesses and nonprofits are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets.

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SBA’s EIDL program is available to eligible small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and private nonprofits — including faith-based organizations — impacted by financial losses directly related to this disaster. The SBA is unable to provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers, or ranchers, except for aquaculture enterprises.

Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.