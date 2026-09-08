Schneider Elite Machining Group acquires Germantown business

Schneider Elite Machining Group, a precision machining group based in Wisconsin and supported by Schneider Resources Holding, has acquired the assets of Toolcraft Machining.

Located in Germantown, Toolcraft Machining specializes in medium- to large-scale complex components. The acquisition will establish a new company, Toolcraft Precision Machining, LLC, under which Toolcraft will continue operations.

Toolcraft joins JR Machine in Shawano and ETW Precision Machining in Waukesha as the newest member of SEMG, bringing together three established Wisconsin companies with complementary expertise, equipment, and customer relationships.

“Welcoming Toolcraft into the SRH portfolio is a significant milestone,” said Paul Schneider, president of SRH. “By building another partnership, we continue to bolster what was already a premier precision machining group within Wisconsin. This expansion strengthens the range of precision machining capabilities represented across our companies.”

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Toolcraft has more than 60 years of machining experience in industrial markets. A key addition to SEMG’s capabilities is the company’s expertise in large-part machining. This includes large-diameter turning, milling, and advanced 5-axis machining, with the ability to handle part envelopes up to 93 inches in diameter and 44,000 lbs. Toolcraft’s equipment allows for the production of complex components at a scale that exceeds SEMG’s current capabilities. SEMG anticipates expanding its reach into energy, power generation, defense, and other sectors.

“What drew us to Toolcraft was the strong reputation the Pfannerstill family has built over the past six decades, and we are committed to preserving that culture and legacy,” said Paul Knoll, chief executive officer of SEMG. “By joining Schneider Elite Machining Group, Toolcraft will retain its talented team and local leadership while gaining access to SRH’s resources, capital, and expertise. Both sides of this partnership expect to gain new opportunities and serve customers at an even higher level.”

Toolcraft will remain in Germantown with its existing employees and leadership, including former owner Kathy Pfannerstill as general manager. As part of SEMG, the company will gain access to a broader sales network and additional resources to support its continued growth.

The acquisition builds on SRH’s commitment to growing a Wisconsin-based precision machining group through long-term investment and generational ownership. This approach prioritizes strengthening established companies, preserving their legacies, and positioning them for sustainable growth rather than acquiring businesses for short-term resale.