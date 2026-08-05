Schreiber Foods investing in agentic AI partnership

Schreiber Foods and Ascendion announced a multi-year strategic partnership to transform Schreiber’s global operations and software development using agentic AI.

Ascendion will equip Schreiber’s capability centers with AI-native technology to fuel sustainable growth and accelerate innovation across more than 40 locations on five continents.

As a food and beverage supplier to the world’s leading retailers, restaurants, distributors, and food manufacturers, Schreiber’s products feed families in more than 95 countries and its global IT capability centers serve more than 10,000 employee-partners worldwide.

“To fuel Schreiber’s next era of rapid growth, we are taking a bold, transformational leap forward in how we operate and serve our customers,” said Trevor Farrell, President of Schreiber Foods. “By leaning into next-generation, agentic AI with Ascendion, we are reinforcing the very foundation of what our customers rely on us for: world-class quality, safety, and service.”

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AI agents will help Schreiber and Ascendion teams get quality and food safety signals to decision-makers faster, modernize the ERP environment, and give regional teams a more unified way to collaborate. Over time, repetitive, high-volume technology work will increasingly be performed by AI agents, freeing Schreiber’s engineers and analysts to focus on work that requires human judgment and creativity.

Ascendion’s proprietary Engineering to the Power of AI method and tools will balance work across people and AI to ensure security, privacy, compliance, and ethical alignment.

For Ascendion, the engagement reflects what Chief Executive Officer Karthik Krishnamurthy described as a special kind of responsibility.

“Schreiber Foods’ mission is one of the most consequential out there. We are honored to deploy technology that helps Schreiber bring food to people all over the world,” Krishnamurthy said. “Schreiber leaders recognize the impact that can be unlocked by AI-native operations across their global network. It’s a bold vision built on a powerful foundation of success, and we’re thrilled to bring the full power of AI to this partnership.”

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Technology is at the core of the partnership. Schreiber has deployed multiple AI tools, and the Ascendion partnership builds on that foundation. Ascendion will leverage its proprietary agentic AI platform, to accelerate AI across capability center workflows, drive accelerated decisions on the plant floor, provide stronger traceability across geographies, and lower the technology cost base while increasing operational resilience for the next phase of growth.

“AI is a significant driver of transformation, but its real strength lies in how it empowers our people,” said Sri Kantamneni, Executive Vice President, Chief Information & Digital Officer at Schreiber Foods. “By giving our employee-partners better, smarter tools to work with, we enable them to focus less on manual processes and more on driving customer success and accelerating our growth.”