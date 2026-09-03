Scott’s Industrial Coatings merges with Arizona company to create UltiCoat

This week the Madison-based private equity firm Madison Lake Capital introduced UltiCoat — a new, unified single brand bringing together Green Bay-based Scott’s Industrial Coatings and Arizona-based Perfection Industrial Finishing.

Scott’s Industrial Coatings was established in 2000 and grew from a single pole shed to its current 64,000-square-foot footprint. Perfection Industrial Finishing traces its origins to a Tucson garage paint shop in 1991 and has served manufacturers across Southern Arizona since.

Officials say the new national platform combines Midwest and Southwest operations to deliver end-to-end metal finishing for aerospace, defense and industrial customers under the leadership of a single CEO. It will also shorten freight lines for customers on both sides of the country. Day-to day operations remain unchanged, with customers continuing to work with the same teams, at the same facilities, using the same processes, while also gaining access to additional capabilities and locations to meet a broader range of needs.

“Bringing these two companies together under UltiCoat gives our customers something neither of us could offer alone,” said Joaquin “JQ” Salas, UltiCoat CEO. “A manufacturer that needed powder coat in Wisconsin and anodizing in Arizona was managing two vendors and two qualification processes. Now that’s one relationship, with the same people they already know doing the work.”

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The newly created UltiCoat will serve manufacturers and OEMs in defense, aerospace, marine, transportation, energy, fire and rescue, construction and industrial fabrication and will operate three facilities across Wisconsin and Arizona, including 64,000 square feet of coating operations in Green Bay; 32,000 in Phoenix; and 15,000 in Tucson.