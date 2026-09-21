Second phase of Shipyard to offer beach, volleyball, bar and more

Green Bay and community partners broke ground on the $14.3 million Phase II of the Shipyard redevelopment in the Broadway District.

The ceremony marks the start of active construction to transform a former industrial brownfield along the Fox River into a premier public destination.

When the park opens to the public in 2027, the riverfront site will feature recreational amenities designed by Ayres Associates in partnership with the city. The will be a great lawn tailored for events, an urban beach, a splash pad, lit volleyball courts, a dog park, a shipping crane-themed playground, and a riverfront shipping container bar.

The project is supported by a $7.15 million National Park Service grant, with general contractor 8Pine executing the $11.67 million construction contract. Mayor Eric Genrich, local officials, and representatives from On Broadway, Inc., Ayres Associates, and 8Pine gathered at the site to celebrate the investment.

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Phase II construction directly builds upon the foundation established by Phase I, which wrapped in October 2024 and successfully introduced an accessible kayak launch, a floating dock, and a riverfront promenade to the area.