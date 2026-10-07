See which Northeast Wisconsin products are in top 8 Coolest

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce and BMO announced on Wednesday the Top 8 products advancing in the 11th annual Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest. Thousands of votes were cast to determine which of the 100+ Wisconsin-made nominated products will go head-to-head in Manufacturing Madness, a tournament-style bracket competition.

2026 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin Top 8:

#1 Seed: 4800XPC Electric Rope Shovel by Komatsu | Milwaukee

#3 Seed: Gravely ZT HD STEALTH 60 by AriensCo | Brillion

Advertisement

#4 Seed: CliC Smart Privacy Glass by Cardinal IG | Tomah

#6 Seed: Meltaway Candy Bars by Seroogy’s Chocolates | De Pere

#9 Seed: Giddings & Lewis Vertical Turning Centers by Fives Giddings & Lewis | Fond du Lac

#10 Seed: Aspex Printed Wall Protection / GrooveLine by Inpro | Muskego

Advertisement

#12 Seed: Custom Pool Cues by Jacoby Custom Cues | Nekoosa

#15 Seed: M157 Small Arms Fire Control by Vortex | Barneveld

Voting in the next round will begin at 8 a.m. Oct. 8, and end at 5 p.m. Oct. 13. Manufacturers, employees, and consumers alike are welcome to participate in the voting. Votes can be cast once per day per email address at www.madeinwis.com.

The Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin will be announced at WMC’s Business Day event in Madison on Oct. 27. Learn more and vote at madeinwis.com.