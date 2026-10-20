Settlement requires DNR to review data center impacts statewide

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources must conduct a statewide review of the environmental impacts of data center development as part of a settlement in a lawsuit over the lack of an environmental impact statement for Vantage Data Centers’ project in Port Washington, which will be used by Oracle and Open AI.

According to BizTimes Milwaukee, the agency has until January 2028 to complete the review and the settlement calls for Denver-based Vantage to pay the “full cost” of developing the report.

The DNR and Vantage did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the settlement.