Severance funds startup for KidsUnited franchise in Appleton

When Benjamin Lawnicki’s marketing position at Kimberly Clark was eliminated in 2025, it came with an opportunity.

“I had a gift of a severance package,” Lawnikci said. “I got time to figure out what I wanted to do.”

He decided to explore franchise opportunities. He has and MBA and a career history that includes chemical engineering and marketing. But realized as he went through the book “Designing Your Life” that mentorship was important to him in both professional and personal settings.

Advertisement

“I was looking at what gives you energy. I love to help people grow,” he says.

A franchise consultant recommended KidsUnited, a child development program for children between the ages of 18 months and 9 years old that is centered around teaching soccer skills. Athletics have been important to Lawnicki’s two sons, and he has coached some youth sports including soccer.

It was a discovery day at an existing franchise that convinced him he had found a good fit. Lawnicki says the stories he heard from families during the discovery day were uplifting.

That decision started the lengthy process that will result in Lawnicki opening a KidsUnited club at Northland Mall at the end of August.

Advertisement

Getting there has taken some determination. Lawnicki had to go through a rollover to business startup process that allows him to use retirement funds without penalty through a C Corp he created. He also had to locate the right facility, which took longer than expected.

The site at Northland Mall is 3,000 square feet with an indoor field that will allow KidsUnited to offer classes year-round. Classes is 10 to 12 children per class plus two coaches. Parents get feedback from coaches after every class about their child as well as quarterly meetings.

KidsUnited’s first class is free. Marketing through social media and community events such as the Kids Expo, the Appleton Farmers Market and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers has reached more than 160 families for the free trial. Slots remain open and people can learn more at kindsunited.com/appleton.

DJ Smith is the general manager. There also are two sales associates. Lawnicki will hire a dozen coaches who will be trained by KidsUnited onsite so they can implement the curriculum through the local franchise.

Advertisement

Lawnicki says KidsUnited continues to grow nationally which is why he secured franchise rights to the Green Bay area as well.

“I’m excited to make this part of the community,” Lawnicki says.