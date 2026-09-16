Seymour, Green Bay firms named Business Friend of the Environment

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced the nine recipients of the Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award, which were selected by an independent panel of judges.

Awards are presented based on company size (small, medium, and large categories) and type of environmental activity. Businesses must demonstrate they have made a significant improvement in one of three areas: sustainability, environmental stewardship, or environmental innovation.

2026 Business Friend of the Environment Award Winners:

SUSTAINABILITY

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Performance Pallet – Seymour

Plastic Ingenuity – Cross Plains

Findorff – Madison

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

Green Worldwide Shipping – Oak Creek

ITU AbsorbTech – New Berlin

Green Bay Packaging Inc. – Green Bay

ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION

Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery – Germantown

First Supply – Monona

Generac – Waukesha

The 2026 Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges who represent the business community and environmentalists. Learn more about the Business Friend of the Environment Awards at www.wmc.org/bfoe.