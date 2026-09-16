Seymour, Green Bay firms named Business Friend of the Environment

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced the nine recipients of the Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award, which were selected by an independent panel of judges.
Awards are presented based on company size (small, medium, and large categories) and type of environmental activity. Businesses must demonstrate they have made a significant improvement in one of three areas: sustainability, environmental stewardship, or environmental innovation.
2026 Business Friend of the Environment Award Winners:
SUSTAINABILITY
- Performance Pallet – Seymour
- Plastic Ingenuity – Cross Plains
- Findorff – Madison
ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
- Green Worldwide Shipping – Oak Creek
- ITU AbsorbTech – New Berlin
- Green Bay Packaging Inc. – Green Bay
ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION
- Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery – Germantown
- First Supply – Monona
- Generac – Waukesha
The 2026 Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges who represent the business community and environmentalists. Learn more about the Business Friend of the Environment Awards at www.wmc.org/bfoe.