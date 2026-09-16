Agriculture & Natural ResourcesEnergy & Sustainability

Seymour, Green Bay firms named Business Friend of the Environment

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce logo
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
Prefer us on Google

Get Our Email Newsletter
Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce announced the nine recipients of the Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award, which were selected by an independent panel of judges.

Awards are presented based on company size (small, medium, and large categories) and type of environmental activity. Businesses must demonstrate they have made a significant improvement in one of three areas: sustainability, environmental stewardship, or environmental innovation.

2026 Business Friend of the Environment Award Winners:

SUSTAINABILITY

Advertisement
  • Performance Pallet – Seymour
  • Plastic Ingenuity – Cross Plains
  • Findorff – Madison

ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

  • Green Worldwide Shipping – Oak Creek
  • ITU AbsorbTech – New Berlin
  • Green Bay Packaging Inc. – Green Bay

ENVIRONMENTAL INNOVATION

  • Enviro-Safe Resource Recovery – Germantown
  • First Supply – Monona
  • Generac – Waukesha

The 2026 Wisconsin Business Friend of the Environment Award winners were selected by an independent panel of judges who represent the business community and environmentalists. Learn more about the Business Friend of the Environment Awards at www.wmc.org/bfoe.

Digital Partners