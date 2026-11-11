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Sheboygan apartment development sold for $44M

The Corridor Sheboygan (Midloch)
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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Cushman & Wakefield has brokered the $44 million sale of The Corridor, a 240-unit Class A multifamily community in Sheboygan to Axiom Properties.

Located at 1436 Green St., the complex was approximately 97% occupied at the time of sale. The sale also includes an in-place tax increment financing agreement, which reimburses 65% of the incremental property tax through 2038.

Completed in 2021 on a 13.44-acre site, The Corridor features one-, two- and three-bedroom residences across three residential buildings, along with a fitness center, resident lounge, community room, dog park, playground, outdoor gathering spaces and parking. Apartment homes feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, luxury vinyl plank flooring, in-unit washers and dryers, and select private balconies. Residents also enjoy convenient access to downtown Sheboygan, Lake Michigan beaches, retail destinations and recreational amenities.

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