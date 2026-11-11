Sheboygan business advances in pitch contest

Accelerate Sheboygan County (AccelSC), in partnership with New North, hosted its November Pitch Competition at Jake’s Café, A Lakeland University Community.

The event brought together seven entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community supporters to celebrate innovative ideas and the people working to turn them into successful businesses.

Taking first place and the $1,500 prize was Josiah Pledl, founder of Beacon, a business focused on helping individuals with disabilities find meaningful employment while assisting employers in identifying opportunities to better utilize the talents and abilities of an often-overlooked workforce.

Beacon’s approach focuses on identifying real business needs, creating productive employment opportunities, and providing the support necessary for long-term success. With 14 years of experience in disability services, education, and workforce development, Pledl hopes to build a model that benefits employees, employers, and the broader community.

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Second place and the $1,000 prize went to Jerry Lundy, founder of AJ Washouts, while Tyler Rezachek, founder of AntiMussel, received the $500 People’s Choice Award, recognizing the audience’s favorite presentation.

Pledl and Lundy will now advance to the NEW Launch Alliance Regional Pitch Competition on Wednesday, December 2, 2026, at TitletownTech in Green Bay, where they will represent Sheboygan County and compete against entrepreneurs from across the New North region for additional prize money and opportunities to grow their businesses.

Judges were:

Megan Schaalma, Lakeshore College

Lee Veldkamp, Simply Earth

Mark Maurer, WBD

Tara Carr, Small Business Development Center at UW-Green Bay

The evening was emceed by Ross Niemi, co-owner of The Metal Ware Corporation, entrepreneur, angel investor, and member of the Sheboygan County Innovation Council.