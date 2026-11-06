Sheboygan County economic leaders recognized

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corporation celebrated the businesses and entrepreneurs driving growth throughout the county during its 2026 Annual Celebration at Pine Hills Country Club.

This year’s award recipients included Iron Supports, named Entrepreneur of the Year; 3 Sheeps Brewing, named Small Business of the Year; and Sartori Cheese, recipient of SCEDC’s highest honor, Economic Driver of the Year.

Led by founder Ryan Hansen, Iron Supports specializes in high-quality iron brackets, countertop supports, and decorative products.

Founded in 2012 by Grant Pauly, 3 Sheeps Brewing grew from a homebrewing passion into one of Wisconsin’s recognized craft breweries. Starting in a small space in Sheboygan’s former Wigwam sock factory, the company expanded into its current brewery and taproom in 2017. Founder and Brewmaster Grant Pauly accepted the award on behalf of 3 Sheeps Brewing.

Advertisement

Founded in Plymouth in 1939 by Paolo Sartori, this fourth-generation, family-owned company has grown into an internationally recognized producer of award-winning artisan cheeses. With more than 85 years of history, Sartori continues to invest in its people, operations, and community while strengthening Sheboygan County’s reputation as a leader in manufacturing and food production.

Most recently, Sartori announced a $47 million expansion of its Plymouth whey-converting facility. The project will add 68,000 square feet and five new production lines, with the building expected to be completed by spring 2027. The expansion is expected to create up to 27 new jobs, with production lines installed in phases and the full project anticipated to be completed by 2030.

Sartori CEO Bert Sartori accepted the Economic Driver of the Year Award on behalf of the company.

“Each of these businesses represents what makes Sheboygan County such a great place to live, work, and do business. From entrepreneurs building something from the ground up to established companies making significant investments in our communities, their stories demonstrate the opportunities and potential within our county,” said TJ Crowns, Director of the SCEDC.