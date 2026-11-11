Sheboygan County has largest increase in single family home permits issued

BizTimes Milwaukee reported that Sheboygan County has had the largest increase in single-family home construction of Wisconsin’s 72 counties this year, according to the latest housing permit data from the Wisconsin Builders Association.

For the first three quarters of the year, Sheboygan County home builders pulled 222 permits, a 66.9% increase for the same time period in 2025, the highest increase in the state

During the third quarter alone, Sheboygan County had 82 single family home construction permits issued, up 110.3% from the third quarter of 2025. That’s the second-highest third quarter increase in the state behind Kewaunee County, which had 23 single family home construction permits pulled during the quarter, a 283.3% increase.

For the full list, go to: Sheboygan County has state’s highest increase in home construction this year