Construction & Real Estate

Sheboygan riverfront apartment project about to begin

Exterior rendering Riverview District Sheboygan
Exterior rendering Riverview District Sheboygan
Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
Prefer us on Google

Get Our Email Newsletter
Local news about the companies, people and issues that impact business in Northeast Wisconsin and beyond.

Milwaukee-based real estate development firm HKS Holdings LLC will host a groundbreaking ceremony next week the celebrate the start of construction of its $68.9 million apartment project in Sheboygan.

The project, named Riverview District at 619 N. Commerce Street, includes 283 market-rate apartment units across two, five-story buildings. The apartment complex, to be located along the west side of the Sheboygan River, will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms.

Amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor pool and courtyard, private balconies and a clubroom and game room.

Wauwatosa-based AG Architects and Butler-based Berghammer Construction are partnering with HKS on the project.

Advertisement

Construction is expected to take 24 months, with an expected opening timeframe of spring 2028.

Digital Partners