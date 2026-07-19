Sheboygan riverfront apartment project about to begin

Milwaukee-based real estate development firm HKS Holdings LLC will host a groundbreaking ceremony next week the celebrate the start of construction of its $68.9 million apartment project in Sheboygan.

The project, named Riverview District at 619 N. Commerce Street, includes 283 market-rate apartment units across two, five-story buildings. The apartment complex, to be located along the west side of the Sheboygan River, will offer a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedrooms.

Amenities will include a fitness center, outdoor pool and courtyard, private balconies and a clubroom and game room.

Wauwatosa-based AG Architects and Butler-based Berghammer Construction are partnering with HKS on the project.

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Construction is expected to take 24 months, with an expected opening timeframe of spring 2028.