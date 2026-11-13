Simply Paddle wins Progress Lakeshore Pitch contest

Ben and Steph Peters, founders of Simply Paddle, were the first-place winners of the Progress Lakeshore LEVEL UP Pitch Contest t the Mosaic Event Center in Manitowoc.

Attendees also voted Simply Paddle as the recipient of the People’s Choice Award. Simply Paddle earned $1,000 for winning and an additional $250 as the People’s Choice.

Mitchell and Skylar Tegen, owners of Tegen Auto Works, earned second place honors.

Simply Paddle is a locally owned, self-service kayak rental business making it easy and affordable to enjoy the water. Solar-powered kiosks offer single and tandem kayak rentals without reservations or on-site staff. After launching its first location in Manitowoc’s River Point District in May 2026 and completing a successful inaugural season, Simply Paddle plans to expand to additional Lakeshore waterfront destinations, supporting outdoor recreation, local tourism, and access to our area’s natural beauty.

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Tegen Auto Works is a mobile automotive repair business focused on making vehicle maintenance and repairs more convenient. Equipped with a fully stocked service van, Tegen Auto Works brings the tools, materials, and expertise directly to customers at their homes, workplaces, or roadside locations.

The first- and second-place winners, Simply Paddle and Tegen Auto Works, will advance to the NEW Launch Alliance Regional Pitch Event Dec. 2 in Green Bay, where they will compete against top entrepreneurs from across Northeast Wisconsin.

The regional competition provides participants with the opportunity to compete for additional funding and gain exposure to investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurial support organizations from throughout the region. Prize money at the regional event includes $2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place.

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Contestants were evaluated by a panel of judges that included Curt Drumm, Adjunct Instructor in Entrepreneurship at Lakeshore College; Mark Maurer, Vice President and Loan Officer at WBD, Inc.; and Lindsay Wiesner, Business Relationship Manager at UnitedOne Credit Union. Judges scored each presentation based on six key criteria: the problem being addressed and the market opportunity for the solution, the uniqueness of the value proposition, the strength of the growth strategy, the capabilities of the team, the economic feasibility, and the overall presentation quality. The evaluation process was designed to identify business concepts with strong potential for growth, sustainability, and long-term success.