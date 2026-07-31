Small Business Technical Grants available from WEDC

Organizations that support Wisconsin small businesses will be able to apply for the Small Business Technical Assistance grant from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation beginning Aug. 3. The deadline for applications is Oct. 2.

The maximum grant award is $200,000. Grants are awarded to programs based on factors such as the number of small businesses served, the cost effectiveness, and the impact on improving the traditional small business ecosystem in Wisconsin.

WEDC will announce grant award winners in February.

WEDC will host a webinar on August 3 to provide an overview of the program and guidance on the application process. To learn more or register, visit: wedc.org/SBTA-SBDG .

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The SBTA program provides grants to eligible nonprofits, units of government, educational institutions, community organizations, foundations, or Tribal entities so those organizations can, in turn, provide technical assistance to small businesses.

The grant funds can be used to provide a wide range of support, including, experienced hands-on mentorship, educational programming, community building, leadership training, entrepreneurship and networking events, idea validation, and business development strategies.

To begin the application process, contact Nichole Crust, Director, Entrepreneurship at nichole.crust@wedc.org