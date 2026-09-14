Small businesses invited to free energy webinar Oct. 1

Small businesses will have an opportunity to get expert advice about how to navigate the changing landscape of energy costs and rates in a free webinar Oct. 1.

The Citizens Utility Board will host Navigating Energy Costs: Essential Tools for Small Business Success. Businesses can register at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/citizensutilityboardofwisconsin/event/smallbizwebinar2026/

Speakers will include Tom Content, CUB executive director; Fred Schnook, executive director of Wisconsin Clean Cities; Cody Crouse, outreach manager and energy advisor for Focus on Energy and Kelsey Moses, compliance officer at Lakefront Brewery.

Content says CUB has worked with small businesses for many years and the efforts they make to keep utility rates down helps both residential and small “main street” businesses as well as agricultural businesses. The webinars have been part of CUB’s effort to connect with small businesses for about five years.

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In addition, CUB has served businesses by conducting lunch and learns sponsored by businesses that want to help their employees learn about how to manage their energy costs and resources available to them such as Focus on Energy programs.

Lisa Geason-Bauer, president of Evolution Marketing and a CUB business member says something as simple as understanding your utility bill can help businesses make cost saving decisions.

“Lakefront Brewery, as a small business member of CUB, called CUB and CUB reviewed their utility with them, talked with them about different programs that existed that they could take advantage of,” Geason-Bauer says. “I just think it’s really interesting that Lakefront has really leaned into using their partnerships to really help them save energy as an organization or as a business.”