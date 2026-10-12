Education & Talent

Smart Girls Rock! set for Nov. 10

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Aaron Holbrook
By Aaron Holbrook
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The Fox Cities Chamber of Commerce Smart Girls Rock! will be held Nov. 10 from 8 – 2:30 p.m.

The day-long event is hosted within the walls of a regional STEAM employer, and connects the Fox Cities science and tech community with girls in area high schools.

It connects mentors working in STEAM fields with students for a full day of learning, inspiration, and connection. Students will start the morning with mentor introductions before rotating through 15 interactive exploration sessions, each featuring hands-on experiences with different STEAM-focused booths. Along the way, they’ll enjoy lunch, hear from the host, and have the chance to win raffle prizes.

To learn more about the sessions, visit https://members.foxcc.net/chamber-events/Details/2026-smart-girls-rock-1563526?sourceTypeId=Website. High school aged girls who are interested in attending Smart Girls Rock! should speak to their guidance counselor.

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