SSM Health remodel includes self-service registration

Patients and visitors to the SSM Health Fond du Lac Regional Clinic’s entrance at 420 E. Division St. will now have the option to check in using self-service registration kiosks for hospital-based services.

The updates are the result of a facility enhancement project that began earlier this year and included relocating the clinic information desk to a more centralized location, creating private cashier offices to improve confidentiality during registration and financial conversations, and reconfiguring the lobby to improve patient flow and reduce congestion.

The redesigned space offers easier access to assistance from information desk staff and volunteers, enhanced visibility throughout the lobby, and dedicated private spaces for financial discussions. The addition of self-service kiosks can help reduce wait times and simplify the hospital registration process while preserving personal support for those who prefer assistance. The kiosks are intended to provide a quick and seamless check-in experience. Staff are available nearby to offer support, answer questions and provide guidance when needed.

The renovation is part of SSM Health’s ongoing efforts to enhance the patient and visitor experience throughout its Fond du Lac campus.