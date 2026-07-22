SSM Health to build $42M senior living facility in Fond du Lac

SSM Health will build a new $42 million senior living community off Highway 23 on Fond du Lac’s east side.

The complex will feature independent living apartments, assisted living, memory care, and high-need assisted living.

“We are delighted to be developing a modern campus with beautiful surroundings to offer seniors a welcoming, supportive home environment that promotes independence, enhanced quality of life and provides personalized care,” said Denise Gloede, SSM Health president of continuum of care. “Its thoughtful design will improve workflows so that caregivers can even more efficiently focus on providing for residents’ needs.”

SSM Health plans to break ground for the 180,000-square-foot complex in early 2027. The CSA Sisters, residents of SSM Health St. Francis Home, the current senior living facility on the St. Agnes Hospital campus, and members of the caregiving team will be offered the opportunity to transition to the new community.

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The project has generous support from the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes who gifted the land to SSM Health. The new community will be owned by SSM Health and is being developed in partnership with and will be managed by ElderSpan Management, a family-operated company based in Madison.

ElderSpan manages a number of senior living communities in Wisconsin, including a longstanding joint venture with SSM Health for the communities of Meadow Ridge and Meadow View Senior Living in Baraboo. ElderSpan also manages the Catholic Charities’ All Saints Neighborhood in Madison and several other assisted living communities across southern Wisconsin.“With the creation of this new community, SSM Health has the opportunity to evaluate how the vacated space on the hospital campus can be used to enhance health care services in meeting the evolving needs of the community,” said Shane Smith, SSM Health St. Agnes Hospital President.

The new campus jis expected to open to residents in 2028.