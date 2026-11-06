St. Joseph Food Pantry names new executive director

Monica Clare, executive director of St. Joseph Food Program, is retiring after 25 years and Kelly Nutty has been named as the next executive director.

“The board of directors, staff team, and volunteers have been an inspiration to me as I have worked to help the program grow and expand services,” Clare said. “The generous community support we have seen throughout the years has made this mission possible.”

Nutty brings more than 15 years of nonprofit leadership experience, most of it in the Fox Valley and Northeast Wisconsin. Her work has spanned direct service, program development, fundraising, community partnerships, and organizational leadership. Nutty recently returned to Appleton after three years in North Carolina.

Board President Jeff Schweitzer, said, “Monica has served with great passion and compassion and has touched many in need throughout her career. We wish Monica the best in her retirement, and we are enthusiastic about our next leader Kelly Nutty.”

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Clare will continue leading alongside Kelly through the end of 2026 as they organization transitions leadership.